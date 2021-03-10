It’s been 10 years since Google released their first-ever Chromebook running ChromeOS. In celebration, Google is introducing a number of updates to the software, such as the Phone Hub, a new Clipboard, improved Wi-Fi sync, and more. ChromeOS update now features better integration with Android Phones with Phone Hub. It has a built-in Control center, allowing users to respond to messages, check their phone’s battery level and cellular signal, turn on its hotspot and even locate it.

Wi-Fi sync on ChromeOS will now allow Chromebooks to connect to any saved and trusted networks that a Chromebook or Android device belonging to a particular user were previously connected to. In the coming months, Google is also planning to bring support for Android’s Nearby Share feature into ChromeOS.