Megastar Chiranjeevi is always there to support cinema workers in the film industry. Last year, he set up a Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) and sent groceries to hundreds of families associated with the Telugu film industry. Because of the lockdown, Chiranjeevi’s timely gesture to set up CCC helped many families. Now, with the Film industry heading towards a self-imposed lockdown, Megastar is back with another initiative through CCC. Megastar Chiranjeevi Announced Free COVID-19 Vaccination For Cinema Workers.

Sharing a video on Twitter today, Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed that Appolo 24/7 facility will vaccinate all those cinema workers registered with the association that all those who are aged over 45 will be eligible for getting vaccinated. He also added that Cinema workers can bring their spouses if they are eligible, to get the vaccine. The procedure will begin on Thursday and the vaccination will be carried out as per a schedule.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also revealed that those who get vaccinated will get a discount in procuring medicines. The Chiranjeevi also confirmed that the people who get COVID-19 vaccinated can consult the doctors for three months, free of cost.