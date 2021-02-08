Chingari, TM Music and ii Music come together to promote independent non-film music

New Delhi: Chingari, India’s prime video-sharing app has announced that it is partnering with TM Music and ii Music. From the very start of its journey Chingari has been forging alliances to strengthen its music catalogue. It has also been an endeavor for Chingari to make sure that the content creators on its platform are spoilt for choice.

It is with this aim that Chingari has cemented a deal with TM Music and ii Music. TM Music is an artiste first label that has been established with an objective to promote independent, non-film music, by providing a platform to passionate and talented artists, both established and emerging.

ii Music on the other hand is a gen-next music label showcasing some exciting music across genres and styles, featuring talented and unique artists.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Chingari App said, “Chingari is a homegrown app and we have always believed in nurturing talent from our country and showing it to the world. It has also been on our agenda to provide an unparalleled library to our content creators so that they have plenty of options to choose from. Our partnership with TM music and ii Music will help us in achieving both these goals”.

Tarsame Mittal of TM Music shared, “TM Music is a label where our vision is to provide a platform for non-film music and artists and ensure that quality music reaches as far and wide as possible. With the advent of multiple platforms, the talent pool has widened and our endeavor is to constantly encourage people from across the country to showcase their skills. Not just artists but genres itself across India are so diverse and we barely have any of it tapped, bringing those sounds into the mainstream is the mission statement for TM Music Label. With ii Music we have a strong connection with youth showcasing some exciting music across genres and styles with talented and unique artists”.

Deepak Salvi, COO, Chingari App, said, “Chingari is delighted to welcome TM Music and ii Music as partners. The reason for our success has been our consumer focus approach and we will continue to forge alliances that will help us in serving them better. ”

Apart from TM Music and ii Muscia, Chingari also has a strategic alliance with many music record labels including T-Series, Merchant Records and even international record label company Thrace Music.