Chichha Movie First Look: Rahul Sipligunj turns hero with Chichha

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipliganj turns hero. He did a lot of private songs. They made a fuss on YouTube. Rahul Sipliganj‘s image has also doubled after Bigg Boss over. Chichha Movie First look poster of Rahul Sipliganj’s debut film as a hero was unveiled by Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao.

The Chiccha Movie is directed by Mallik Kandukuri will be screened under the banner of Entertainments. Meanwhile, Rahul Sipliganj with his friend Srikanth’ and Minister Harish Rao opened the ‘Uko Kaka’ (menswear) brand store there. The title song of his debut movie ‘Chicha’ has been released by his fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that he wants the film to be a big success and bring a good name to everyone. Producers along with Rahul Sipliganj also thanked Minister Harish Rao for releasing the Chichha Movie First Look Poster.