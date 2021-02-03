Home Tollywood Check Movie Trailer Talk - A Chess Genius Turned Traitor
EntertainmentTollywoodVideos

Check Movie Trailer Talk – A Chess Genius Turned Traitor

Watch Check Movie Trailer Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preeth Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran Choudary.

By Theprimetalks

-

Check movie trailer talk
Check Movie Trailer Talk

Bhavya Creations Youtube Channel Officially Released Check Movie Trailer Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj, and others. Check Telugu Movie is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti who prefers innovative films. Produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations.

By Going, Check Movie Trailer is packed with interesting stuff and narrates the story of Aditya (Nithiin) a prime accused in a terrorism case. He is an expert in chess and the rest of Check is all about the investigation in the case and the challenges faced by Aditya. Rakul Preet Singh plays a lawyer in this action entertainer and Priya Prakash Varrier plays Nithiin’s love interest.

Nithin’s Check trailer makes it clear that the film takes place on a serious note. the film’s result depends completely on the backstory and the narration. Check Movie release on February 26th in theaters worldwide.

RELATED ARTICLES

Videos

Bangaru Bullodu Movie Trailer Talk – Allari Naresh’s Entertaining Ride on the Way

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Bangaru Bullodu Movie Trailer is out, starring Allari Naresh and Pooja Jhaveri in lead roles will hit the screen on January 23, 2021....
Read more
Entertainment

WWW Movie Teaser – Adith Arun and Shivani Rajashekar’s cyber-thriller Ride

Theprimetalks - 0
WWW Movie Teaser Talk: Cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan, who made his debut with Inidhu Inidhu, is set to take us on a thrilling ride as...
Read more
Entertainment

Love Story Teaser – Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s A Breezy Love Story

Theprimetalks - 0
Sekhar Kammula’s highly anticipated film, Love Story Teaser was unveiled by the makers on Sunday and it has captured the attention of the film...
Read more
Videos

Zombie Reddy Movie Trailer Review – Sankranthiki Zombie-lu Vastunnaro!

Theprimetalks - 0
Director Prasanth Varma is bringing the First Zombie Film in Telugu Cinema and he blended this concept with the current global pandemic Coronavirus and...
Read more
Entertainment

CYCLE Movie Trailer – Mahath Raghavendra and Punarnavi Bhupalam

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch CYCLE Movie Trailer featuring actors Mahath Raghavendra, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Sweeta Varma in the lead roles. The CYCLE Movie script is written & directed...
Read more
Videos

Crazy Uncles Movie Trailer Review – 3 Uncles Crazy Comedy Ride

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Crazy Uncles Movie Trailer Starring Raja Ravindra, Singer Mano, Bharani, and Sreemukhi in Lead roles and directed by E Sathi Babu and bankrolled...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.