Check movie trailer talk

Bhavya Creations Youtube Channel Officially Released Check Movie Trailer Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj, and others. Check Telugu Movie is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti who prefers innovative films. Produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations.

By Going, Check Movie Trailer is packed with interesting stuff and narrates the story of Aditya (Nithiin) a prime accused in a terrorism case. He is an expert in chess and the rest of Check is all about the investigation in the case and the challenges faced by Aditya. Rakul Preet Singh plays a lawyer in this action entertainer and Priya Prakash Varrier plays Nithiin’s love interest.

Nithin’s Check trailer makes it clear that the film takes place on a serious note. the film’s result depends completely on the backstory and the narration. Check Movie release on February 26th in theaters worldwide.