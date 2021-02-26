Check Movie Review: Tollywood Young actor Nithiin picks up Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s path with Check. The duo worked for the first time and the director Chandrasekhar Yeleti revealed that he managed to indulge all the needed commercial aspects in Check. The Check Telugu Movie Cast Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sai Chand in the lead roles. Kalyani Malik composed the music and background score. Bhavya Creations produced Check and here is the complete Check Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk Below:

Check Telugu Movie Story:

About Aditya (Nithiin) is a thief who earns his living. His life takes an ugly turn after he is named as one of the accused in a bomb blast case that kills 40 people. Aditya gets a death sentence in this case and he learns Chess in jail. His skills in chess leave everyone in surprise. He gets a suggestion from his lawyer Manasa (Rakul Preet Singh) about the mercy plea from the President if he emerges as a grandmaster in the game. The rest of Check is all about what Can Aditya prove he is innocent? How does his mastery of chess help him? The core plot of the film answers these questions.

Check Movie Review and Rating:

The versatile director Chandrasekhar Yeleti has chosen to mix an interesting plot with all the commercial ingredients. Nithiin turning a professional chess player happens in no time. The interval episodes are shot well but the film misses the needed emotional connection. After an average first half, the entire second half of the film happens in jail, the game of chess is mainly, as well as the background of the internal fights in prison continues to be interesting.

The scenes go on as if he used Cinematic Liberty for his convenience in the second half. However, it seems that attempts have been made to correct some of the shortcomings with the emotional points present in the game of chess. Until the Viswanathan Anand episode, the Check movie seems to be on the right track. An elastic suspense thriller Check movie with a mind game.

As always, director Chandrasekhar Yeleti showed his talent and Brilliance appears in some scenes. The story is run to keep the audience engaging throughout. The manner in which the climax was dealt with was somewhat disappointing.

Check Telugu Movie Verdict:

Overall, Check is a unique sports drama with a crime backdrop. Audiences who love sports movies will love the Check Movie.

Check Movie Rating: 3/5.