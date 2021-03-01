Applause Entertainment and MX Player unveiled the gripping trailer of their upcoming original urban tech crime thriller Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller. The latest offering is an adaptation of the popular crime thriller book ‘Anti – Social Network’ by Piyush Jha. The Chakravyuh series takes the audience through a never-seen-before world of cybercrime and exploitation through the lens of the lead character Inspector Virkar, his tech junkie partner Richard and the beautiful psychiatrist Naina.

An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller “Chakravyuh” about When a college student gets murdered in a ghastly manner, Inspector Virkar from the Crime Branch gets called in. As Virkar investigates, he stumbles upon a ruthless gang of young, tech-savvy miscreants who use social networking sites and the dark web for blackmail and extortion. But how are the cases linked? Who is the mastermind behind these killings? As the case grows murkier, Virkar finds himself out of his depth, chasing a killer who always seems to be one step ahead. Virkar must race against time to unmask the gang and find the murderer before it’s too late.

Directed by Sajit Warrier and written by Karan Shah and Chaitanya Chopra, the eight episodic series is helmed by Prateik Babbar and Chakravyuh 2021 Cast Prateik Babbar, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Gopal Datt, Ruhi Singh, Karan Raj, Ayesha Kanga, Rohan Joshi, Ankit Narang, Mahir Pandi, Twinkle Tshering, Asif Basra, Anjali Sivaraman and Naghma Rizwan in pivotal roles.

Adding to the new offerings of Applause entertainment, the house behind popularly and critically acclaimed shows like ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Criminal Justice’, Bhaukaal, ‘Hostages’, and ‘City of Dreams’ amongst others, the series will be available exclusively on MX Player.

Chakravyuh is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kailash and Arti Surendranath’s Mayavid Online and will be streaming on MX Player.