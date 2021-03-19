Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a 2021 Telugu romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie Cast Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Aamani, Rajitha in lead roles has released in theaters on 19 March 2021 and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Review and Ratings Received Positive Talk from the Movie Lovers.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Moive Story:

Basti Balaraju (Karthikeya Gummakonda) is a van driver who carries dead bodies to the burial grounds. One fine day, he spots a widow Malika (Lavanya Tripathi) at her husband’s funeral and falls head over heels for her. Basti Balaraju starts wooing her but fails time and again. This is also the time when Balraju’s mother (Amani) starts liking someone else. This brings a tense atmosphere to the film. How will Basti Balraju deal with this delicate situation and also win his love forms the basic story of the film?

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a different love story with a unique premise that has a breezy first half but things don’t go quite so smoothly in the all-important second half as the emotional episodes are underwhelming. The core plot is compelling and catches the attention but the presentation, not quite. The lead pair, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi come up with fine performances and the dialogues are good. The film gets a good life before the pre-interval block and climax. All in all, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is another film that falls under the ‘good first half – not-so-good second half’ category. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Hit or Flop is Depends on Flims Box-Office Collections.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie Verdict:

Overall, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie feels watchable when it intersperses themes like sacrifice and overcoming bad memories. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is an out-and-out Karthikeya Gummakonda film. He makes a terrific transformation as Basti Balraju and is superb in his mass role.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie Rating: 3/5.