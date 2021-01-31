Home Tollywood Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date Locked and hit Theatres on March 19
Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date Locked and hit Theatres on March 19

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date Locked and hit Theatres on March 19

Tollywood Debutant director Koushik Pegallapati’s Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi starrer film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Date announced and will hit Theatres on March 19, 2021. (Basthi Balaraju and Mallika will arrive soon at the theatres to tell the story of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga).

Actor Kartikeya also took to social media and wrote, “Ee March19th ki..Balaraju gadu,Mallika theatres ki osthunaru #ChaavuKaburuChallaga cheppadanki. Super excited for this next big step in my career with prestigious @GeethaArts directed by super talented @Koushik_psk, Costarring our own beautiful rakshasi @Itslavanya.” (sic) 

Kartikeya plays the role of a graveyard worker called Basthi Balaraju in the film, who seems dissatisfied with the life he leads. He gets enamoured by a nurse called Mallika, played by Lavanya Tripathi, who changes his life. The film went on floors in 2019 with Allu Bobby’s daughter Anvitha giving the first clap and Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan directing the first shot. The Chaavu Kaburu Challaga film is presented by Allu Aravind and bankrolled by Geetha Arts.

