Cellbay 59th outlet Launched at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad on Sunday at a function which was attended by Krishna Prasad, VP, Cellbay, Suhaas Nallacheru, Director, Strategy and Planning, Cellbay, and actors Jenny Honey and Akshattha. Several technology enthusiasts also attended the event.

Soma Nagaraju, MD, Cellbay expressed his delight and said Cellbay Mobiles will now also be selling smart TVs, smart water purifiers, accessories, and more. Sanjana, Director HR, and Marketing, Cellbay, said, “Cellbay is one of the fastest-growing mobile retail chains in Telangana. The things which make Cellbay successful is, its reach, after-sales services, availability of mobile phone brands, mobile phone accessories, and most important of all the trust of its customers.”

Cellbay 59th Outlet at Nanakramguda:

The Cellbay company also has expansion plans in the pipeline and is all set to open a hundred outlets in the Telangana state by the end of this financial year.