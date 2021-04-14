CBSE Class 10 Exams Cancelled: The central government on Wednesday announced the CBSE Class 10 Exams Cancelled and postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled for May-June in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, The revised dates will be announced after June 1, officials said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The meeting was attended by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, education secretary, and other officials.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Union education ministry said, “Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided as follows. The CBSE Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter.” The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently, the official statement read.

For CBSE Class 10, officials have decided to promote the students on basis of internal assessment. “The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the statement added.