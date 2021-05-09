HomeEntertainmentCauliflower Movie First Look Poster: Sampoo on Horse
Cauliflower Movie First Look Poster: Sampoo on Horse

Sampoornesh Babu's Cauliflower First Look Poster seen Sampoo turns English man avatar riding a horse.

on the occasion of Sampoornesh Babu’s birthday, Film Makers Released the Cauliflower Movie First Look Poster in which Sampoornesh Babu has seen in an English man avatar riding a horse and he is the grandfather of Cauliflower who comes to India from England to describe the purity of Indian women to the world. Sheelo Rakshathi Rakshithaha is the tagline of the film. 

Cauliflower Telugu Movie is Directed by RK Malineni and produced by Asha Jyothi Gogineni. Vasanthi played the lady lead role in the movie. Writer Gopi Kiran providing a story to the Cauliflower movie. Like Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta, Cauliflower is also said to be an out-and-out entertainer with a different concept.

