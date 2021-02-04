With changing times and evolving technology ruling the lives of people, OTT Platforms have emerged as a Global Choice and a new stream for Entertainment. After serving in the Punjabi Entertainment Industry for almost 3 decades, Catrack Entertainment has initiated a new endeavor ‘HEEROZ Punjabi OTT’ to cater to the Entertainment Appetite of Global Punjabi Audiences.

The content library of the HEEROZ OTT Platform includes Punjabi Movies, Movie Premieres, Exclusive Web Series, Music Videos, Short Movies, and for the first time, Punjabi Cartoons. It also has a ‘Live’ offering with 24 hr Live Music and News Channels and will also be Streaming Upcoming Popular Punjabi Live Events.

HEEROZ Punjabi OTT is available on the Web at heeroz.tv and the Apps are available for free download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Soon the Heeroz Apps will be available on Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick, for a broader reach and access.