Captain India First Look Poster: Kartik Aaryan as A Pilot

Captain India First Look Poster showing Kartik Aaryan is dressed in a pilot’s uniform and has his face slightly hidden as he holds his cap. Captain India Film is inspired by India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn nation, with Kartik Aaryan as the pilot who leads the operation and displays exemplary bravery and courage. Captain India is Directed by Hansal Mehta and Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Harman Baweja.

Kartik Aaryan said in a statement: “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Hansal Mehta said in a statement: “Captain India, which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik Aaryan.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India First Look Poster:

Talking about the film, says producer Ronnie Screwvala, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever, but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of human stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India’.”