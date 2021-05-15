Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser is Out!

ALTBalaji’s has been unveiled Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee on-screen chemistry is unmissable. sharing Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser on Instagram, ALTBalaji captioned it, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hai. Sometimes what you want may not be what you need. Watch out for the trailer; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on #ALTBalaji (sic).”

Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser begins with Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi (Sonia Rathee) questioning love. “What is love anyway?” asks Agastya before adding, “Ek glamorized four-letter word for self-inflicted pain.”Love, I chased relentlessly all my life only to realize what you may want may not be what you need,” Rumi says as the heartbroken lovers try to escape the pain. The Broken But Beautiful Season 3 teaser then features glimpses of their past, featuring several romantic moments.

Broken But Beautiful 3 premieres on May 29.