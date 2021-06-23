Brave Search Beta now Available with anti-tracking Features

Brave Search Beta available for other browsers at search.brave.com for privacy-preserving search for all.

Advertisement

Brave A privacy-focused web browser has Launched Brave Search Beta now Available in Brave browser for all (Desktop, Android, and iOS) globally as one of the search options alongside other search engines from any other browser at search.brave.com. Brave Search Beta is built on top of a completely independent index and doesn’t track users, their searches, or their clicks.

Advertisement

Brave Search Beta follows Seven different principles:

Privacy: no tracking or profiling of users. User-first: the user comes first, not the advertising and data industries. Independence: Brave has its own search index for answering common queries privately without reliance on other providers. Choice: soon, options for ad-free paid search and ad-supported search. Transparency: no secret methods or algorithms to bias results, and soon, community-curated open ranking models to ensure diversity and prevent algorithmic biases and outright censorship. Seamlessness: best-in-class integration between the browser and search without compromising privacy, from personalization to instant results as the user types. Openness: Brave Search will soon be available to power other search engines.

Introducing Brave Search Beta:

Brave Search Beta is not displaying ads during this early part of the beta version, but they will offer options for both ad-free paid search and ad-supported free search later and explore bringing private ads with BAT revenue share to search, as we’ve done for Brave Browser user ads.