Boys and Machines, a premier dealership specializing in pre-owned luxury cars, is all set to open its brand-new showroom in South India is located in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. the Boys and Machines showroom will be the company’s fourth in India and marks its first foray into the South Indian market.

The Boys and Machines Hyderabad dealership, which will be spread out across 3,500 square feet, will primarily focus on high-end sports luxury cars. Employing 15 trained staff, it will offer customers the whole gamut of services from purchase and sale, financing options, insurance coverage, and after-sales support to hassle-free RTO transfers, vehicle customization, and vehicle service assistance.

Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boys and Machines Showroom said, “The new dealership in Hyderabad marks yet another milestone for our young company on its journey of growth. There is a huge and growing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and with our presence, we aim to offer a superior experience for customers trading in pre-owned luxury cars. With the opening of our latest outlet, customers in South India will now have a reliable high-end pre-owned sports car dealership they can rely on.”

Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines already has a presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, covering the North, East, and Western regions of India. It aims to expand its network to 8 cities by the end of 2021.