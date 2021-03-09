The BoAt, a company is known for its smartphone accessories and audio products, has launched its newest Flash watch in India. It comes with a round LCD color display, a slim metallic design along with dual-tone silicone straps, multiple onboard sensors for fitness tracking, and more. The BoAt Flash smartwatch has a 1.3-inch capacitive touch LCD round display that is encased in an IP68-certified metallic body.
BoAt Flash smartwatch specifications a variety of sensors for health and fitness trackings, such as a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen SPO2 sensor. It supports 10 active sports modes tracking, which are Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Skipping, Swimming.
Other features for the Flash smartwatch include an integrated camera and music controls, weather forecast updates, and notification alerts. The watch has a 200mAh battery that is rated to last up to 7 days and has a standby time of up to 20 days. boAt Flash smartwatch has 3 dual-tone band options – Active Black, Electric Blue, or Vivid Red, and is available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 2499
Commenting on the launch, boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta said: After a very successful inning and an incredible response for our first smartwatch, we are extremely happy to announce Flash. With workout from home being the latest trend, smartwatches and fitness brands are more important than ever. Following our boAt ideology, we want to deliver a feature-packed smartwatch with a very high value for money package without compromising on style and features.