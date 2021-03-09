The BoAt, a company is known for its smartphone accessories and audio products, has launched its newest Flash watch in India. It comes with a round LCD color display, a slim metallic design along with dual-tone silicone straps, multiple onboard sensors for fitness tracking, and more. The BoAt Flash smartwatch has a 1.3-inch capacitive touch LCD round display that is encased in an IP68-certified metallic body.

BoAt Flash smartwatch specifications a variety of sensors for health and fitness trackings, such as a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen SPO2 sensor. It supports 10 active sports modes tracking, which are Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Skipping, Swimming.