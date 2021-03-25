BMW M 1000 RR launched in India starting price from ₹42 lakh

The BMW Motorrad has launched the new ‘M Performance’ variant of its flagship sportbike BMW M 1000 RR in India. While the standard M 1000 RR has been price at ₹42 lakh (ex-showroom), there is also an even higher-spec variant present – the BMW M 1000 RR Competition which costs ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). For the record, this is the first time a BMW motorcycle has received the M treatment as this is usually reserved only for the BMW sports cars.

BMW M 1000 RR Sports Motorcycle features a redesigned fairing that incorporates M winglets at the front. These are made from carbon fiber and generate downforce. The setup is claimed to counteract wheelie inclination and improve braking performance. The M 1000 RR bike is finished in the M Sport color scheme and rides on M carbon wheels. The M Competition Package converts the street bike into a track machine. It includes:

M GPS-lap trigger

Passenger Kit

Pillion Seat Cover

Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M

Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover)

M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System)

The BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a water-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine developing 210 BHP at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine features BMW ShiftCam Technology and comes with new 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, increased compression of 13.5, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms,

fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimized camshafts and intake. The BMW M 1000 R R bike also gets a lightweight Titanium exhaust system. There are four standard modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. The Riding Modes Pro option adds three additional modes – Race Pro 1-3 that are freely programmable. The bike can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road.”

The new BMW M 1000 RR sports bike from BMW Motorrad India will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and it can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from (25/03/2021) onwards.