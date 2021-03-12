Home Politics BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi Attempts Suicide in Odisha Assembly by Consuming...
NewsPolitics

BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi Attempts Suicide in Odisha Assembly by Consuming Sanitiser

Odisha BJP legislator Subash Chandra Panigrahi alleged the government has failed to resolve farmers' issues like mismanagement at mandis and token system.

By Theprimetalks

-

Bjp mla subash chandra panigrahi attempts suicide in odisha assembly by consuming sanitiser (2)
BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi Attempts Suicide in Odisha Assembly by Consuming Sanitiser

A BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi Attempts Suicide in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues in the state. Subash Chandra Panigrahi, an MLA from the Deogarh constituency, tried to consume sanitiser as a mark of protest when Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Rajendra Pratap Swain was replying to the House on the paddy procurement issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and other legislators managed to prevent Panigrahi from consuming sanitiser and recovered the toxic material from him. “I tried to consume sanitiser as the state government left me with no option. Even though the farmers’ issue was raised in the House time and again, the state government did not pay heed to the plight of the farmers,” BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi told media persons.

Bjp mla subash chandra panigrahi attempts suicide in odisha assembly by consuming sanitiser (1)

MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi alleged the government has failed to resolve farmers’ issues like mismanagement at mandis and token system. Earlier in the morning, the BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi had threatened to commit suicide to mount pressure on the state government. During the first phase of the budget session, he had staged a protest in the House and also threatened to self-immolate if all paddy is not procured from the farmers at the earliest.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suryapet: Clash between police and BJP workers at controversial land parcel in Gurrampode thanda

Theprimetalks -
Tension prevailed at the controversial land parcel in survey no 540 at Gurrampode Thanda of Mattampally mandal in the district on Sunday when police...
Read more
News

MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat Passes Away

Theprimetalks -
Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passes away after a prolonged illness. Gajendra Singh Shaktawat was one of the 18 Congress MLAs who sided...
Read more
News

Actress Vijayashanti Joins BJP, Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Theprimetalks -
Actress Vijayashanti Joins BJP: Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi has resigned from the Congress party and is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday....
Read more

BJP leader Raghunandan Rao wins Dubbaka Assembly Bypoll with 62,772 votes

Theprimetalks -
The BJP leader Raghunandan Rao wins the Dubbaka assembly by-elections in Telangana with a majority of 1,470 votes. Adding up the postal ballot votes...
Read more
News

Man Attempted Suicide at Chaitanyapuri Metro Station

Theprimetalks -
A man attempted suicide at Chaitanyapuri Metro station Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. Gravely injured, his identity is still unknown and he is undergoing treatment...
Read more
Education

Odisha Government Provide Transport Charges to School Students

Theprimetalks -
The Odisha Government Provide Transport Charges to School Students to improve attendance, know eligibility: The Odisha government has taken a major step towards improving...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.