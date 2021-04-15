Bisaat Web Series Review: Mx Player originals Bisaat web series starring Sandeepa Dhar as Doctor Kiyana, Omkar Kapoor, and Khalid Siddiqui, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, and others, Bisaat Web Series is directed by Super talented Vikram Bhatt. Bisaat web series has a total of 8 episodes and each episode has 35-40 minutes in length, Watch Bisaat – Khel Shatranj Ka Serial All Latest Episodes is now available on the Mx Player website and App in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu Audio. (why cheat India)

Bisaat Web Series Story:

Bisaat Web Series revolves around the Murder of a Businessman Yash Kapoor, he is a very influential rich personality of the town, and Doctor Kyani Gupta (Sandeepa Dhar) is main accused of the murder, while police investigate the case, Sandeepa is also trying to get to know about the real killer, while investigation she came to know about some shocking darks secres, in all between these her married life gets complicated, will Kyani able to save herself and her married life, and who is the killer? is police is right? what are those secrets to know this you have to Watch Bisaat – Khel Shatranj Ka Serial All Latest Episodes Online on MX Player?

Bisaat Web Series Review and Rating:

The Bisaat Web series starts amazing well and till the first 4 episodes it goes like a brilliant thriller and from there it goes a little slow, The screenplay of the Bisaat Web series is amazing and it holds you till the end, episode 5 and 6 were a little slow and it may feel stretchy to you. The editing of the series is a little average and the Bisaat Web series lacks here, the Bisaat series can be a little shorter if they had edited a few scenes from it.

The locations from the Bisaat series are Just wow and the series looks exotic there are some amazing scenes from home to the hospital and these sequences and locations are treat to watch and these things make the series look premium. The background music of the Bisaat Web series is decent and it gives great vibes sometimes.