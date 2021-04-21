Bisaat – Khel Shatranj Ka All Episodes Online on MX Player

Bisaat – Khel Shatranj Ka is a mystery thriller starring Sandeepa Dhar as Doctor Kiyana, Omkar Kapoor, and Khalid Siddiqui, Leena Jumani, Coral Bhamra, Ashmita Bakshi, and others, Bisaat Web Series is directed by Super talented Vikram Bhatt. Bisaat – Khel Shatranj revolves around a psychiatrist, Kiyana Verma, who has a habit of getting involved in her patient’s life. Kiyana Verma is a young, beautiful woman, who runs a flourishing psychiatric practice in Mumbai, she is married to a talented doctor Abhijit.

Kiyana’s biggest problem is that she gets overly emotional about her patients and tries to help them out in her own way which creates more problems in an already cold marriage. Abhijit and Kiyana are perfectly playing the part of an ideal couple but without warmth and love because of a bitter past. Kiyana’s habit of over-involvement in her patient’s life creates more tension in her personal life.

Watch Bisaat – Khel Shatranj Ka Web Series All Episodes is now available on the Mx Player website and App in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu Audio.