Advertisement

Now, Bigg Boss Telugu makers and Akkineni Nagarjuna are returning to the television screens with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, which is all set to launch on Sunday evening from 6 pm onwards. Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Contestants List with Photos Below, The Worlds Biggest Reality show promises to deliver on the five key aspects of entertainment — drama, romance, action, and fun with new tasks, an interesting mix of contestants, and wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Advertisement

Talking about the show, Host Nagarjuna said in a statement, “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavor is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the Bigg Boss contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

Here Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Contestants with Photos:

We welcome our 19th and final contestant #Ravi to the house#BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/98RmqdnPDo — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

This time 19 Contestants are in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House, The audience can watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Live on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday (weekend episodes) at 9 pm.