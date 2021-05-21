Bigg boss malayalam season 3 set seized after violating lockdown rules

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 hosted by Mohanlal has been temporarily suspended, informed the makers in a press statement. They further added that the show will continue once the situation gets better. Reportedly, the show got suspended after Tamil Nadu Police Seized Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Set which was erected in Chennai for violating Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Why Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Set Seized:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Shooting Stopped temporarily due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu State. The BB makers had erected the set in Chennai. Tamil Nadu government imposed a strict covid-19 lockdown in the state due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. During the complete lockdown, film and TV shootings are not permitted.

Since the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 team continued shooting in EVP Studio in Chennai, the set was Seized. Tamil Nadu Police and the health department are visited the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Set in EVP Studio. They seized the area and stopped the shooting and 14 contestants of the BB show were shifted to a hotel.

About Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3:

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is hosted by Mohanlal. Recently, Mohanlal announced that the Bigg Boss Malayalam show has been extended by two weeks after Tamil Nadu declared a lockdown. The Bigg Boss show commenced on February 14 with 14 contestants.

Now, Only 8 contestants Manikuttan, Ramzan, Sai Vishnu, Noby Marcos, Dimpal Bhal, Rithu Manthra, and Anoop Krishnan were seen competing in the ‘Ticket to Finale task‘. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Shooting will resume soon after the crisis is over, as per the channel’s statement.