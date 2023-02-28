Pichaikkaran 2 / Bichagadu 2 releasing in theaters on April 14, 2023. Actor and director Vijay Antony, who rose to superstardom with the blockbuster hit "Bichagadu" in 2006, is all set to entertain audiences once again with its highly anticipated sequel, "Bichagadu 2" (known as "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil).

The highly-anticipated sequel Bichagadu 2 release date is locked, Actor and director Vijay Antony, who rose to superstardom with the blockbuster hit “Bichagadu” in 2006, is all set to entertain audiences once again with its highly anticipated sequel, “Bichagadu 2” (known as “Pichaikkaran 2” in Tamil). The makers of the film have announced Bichagadu 2 release date and hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

Bichagadu 2 Release Date Poster:

Also, Vijay Antony took his social media handle and shared the Bichagadu 2 release date poster and wrote; Do you want to see a mass beggar from Dubai 👺 Visit theaters near you on April 14th💣 #பிச்சைக்காரன்2 #బిచ్చగాడు2 ANTI BIKILI

Do you want to see a mass beggar from Dubai 👺

Visit theaters near you on April 14th💣#பிச்சைக்காரன்2 #బిచ్చగాడు2

ANTI BIKILI pic.twitter.com/Qe7MaD5wPQ — vijayantony (@vijayantony) February 27, 2023

The first installment of “Bichagadu” created a sensation in the Telugu states by surpassing the collections of the Tamil version, and now the sequel is anticipated to receive similar hype in both Tamil and Telugu markets, as sequels are currently popular with audiences. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, the sequel features Hareesh Peradi in a key role, with the actor also composing the music for the Bichagadu 2. The movie is produced under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner by the actor’s wife, Fathima Vijay.

Bichagadu 2 was announced long ago and released the Anti Bikili theme song and the sneak peeks trailer of Bichagadu 2, which was impressive.