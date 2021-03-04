The online sale of tickets to participate in the annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsvams of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple here will open on Friday (March 5). The tickets will be available for ‘Tirukalyana Mahotsavam’ scheduled to be held on April 21 and ‘Maha Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam’ on April 22. The devotees can visit the temple’s website ”www.bhadrachalamonline.com” to book the tickets.

The Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam temple Executive Officer (EO) B Shivaji, in a statement on Thursday, informed that tickets with a value of Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1116, Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 are available for sale for different sectors. In addition to that, ‘Sri Rama Navami Kalyanaubhayam’ tickets worth Rs 5000 will be sold at the Devasthanam office during working hours. Those interested can contact the phone number: 08743-232428 for more details, he added.