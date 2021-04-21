Beware of WhatsApp Pink: WhatsApp Pink Scam is in circulation as a malicious app that could steal your data once installed and allow hackers to gain access to your smartphone. A message has been sent to some users that contain a link and pretends to provide the existing WhatsApp experience in pink colour and bring new features. However, instead of bringing any changes to the original WhatsApp installation, the link leads to a page with an option to download the malicious WhatsApp Pink App on their Smartphones. The WhatsApp Pink app notably neither has no relation with WhatsApp nor with Facebook.

The Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia has posted a tweet to inform about the circulation of WhatsApp Pink Link. He has also shared a couple of screenshots showing how the malicious app imitates the interface of WhatsApp to prey users. “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in Whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your smartphone will be lost,” cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia posted on social media platforms.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

“Once installed, the fake Pink WhatsApp app starts circulating a message that contains the link for its downloading. The aim of the hacker appears to collect user data of as many users as possible,” Rajshekhar Rajaharia told.

Users are advised to stick to the basics and never install any APK Whatsapp or mobile app other than the ones available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Such malicious apps can be used to compromise a user’s smartphone and steal important data. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The GB Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold that had surfaced earlier are cases of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps, a cybersecurity expert was quoted in a TechRadar report as saying.