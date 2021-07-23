Advertisement

Best ThopTV Alternatives: ThopTV Apk is like an upgrade of paid streaming apps with Prime Video, Netflix, as well as an alternative to cable TV. The ThopTV App is a lite app that comes with a live tv streaming feature, as well as unlimited access to watch free movies and TV shows online. However, if you are unable to use the free streaming apps, then here are the top Best ThopTV alternatives to watch movies, live tv, and IPL for free.

Advertisement

Here List of the Top 10 Best ThopTV Alternatives:

1. Oreo TV:

Oreo TV is popular mainly for its live tv streaming service category, where users can watch live sports matches on any smartphone from any part of the world. Oreo TV App is the Best ThopTV Alternatives for watching a collection of movies and tv shows ranging from Hindi, English, Spanish, and other languages. Oreo TV is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Firestick, Roku.

2. TeaTV

TeaTV is like an exact Alternative to Thop TV other than its background color and logo, both apps are sure to completely change your perception of free streaming apps. TeaTV also has a live tv feature just like Thop TV, and is accessible worldwide, so the next time you will not miss a live sporting event, regardless of which part of the world you are from. TeaTV is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Firestick, Roku.

3. IMDB TV:

IMDB is known for its review and ratings of movies, shows, documentaries, and books. The review and rating platform is called IMDB TV plays free movies and tv shows for people in the US. IMDB TV is planning to expand its reach to other countries as movie streaming is getting popular all over the world.

If you are looking for classic movies and TV shows, then IMDB TV has a large collection. It’s 100% free and legal to watch in the US and you do not have to worry about copyright issues. IMDB Tv is one of the best alternatives to ThopTV.

4. Pocket TV

Pocket TV is another Best ThopTV Alternatives, as it also has the feature of live tv for very good quality, which is why users from all over the world choose this streaming service. One of the best features of Pocket tv is that its users can download it on the app and watch it later. It comes with a good user interface and an easy-to-use layout. Pocket TV is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Firestick, Roku.

5. Pluto TV:

Pluto TV is another Best ThopTV Alternatives with tons of features and services. Unlike thop tv, pluto tv is 100% legal to watch movies and shows and does not contain any copyrighted content. The streaming service has free movies and TV shows and millions of users use it to get entertained. Pluto tv is known for its high-quality content and shows, which makes it a site to tune into. Pluto TV app is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Firestick, Roku.

6. Tubi TV:

Tubi TV is free-to-watch movies and TV shows and 100% legal, which is why it’s one of the Best ThopTV Alternatives on this list. The Tubi TV is compatible with multiple devices and makes its revenue by playing ads. Tubi TV does not charge its users a subscription fee. The movies and shows on Tubi TV can be played in high quality and the audio quality top-notch.

7. Mobdro TV:

Mobdro to watch entire TV shows, but with additional features like live TV and a user-friendly interface, this is a perfect app to keep you entertained at any given time. Mobdro is an open-source project, hence you can enjoy streaming for free on this app. Mobdro App APK is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Firestick, Roku.

8. Cyberflix TV:

Cyberflix tv is another free movie streaming platform, like Thop TV with many similar features. One of the best features of Cyberflix TV is the users can download and watch movies and shows offline. Cyberflix TV is not as popular as others in this list but has tons of amazing features. The Cyberflix TV app can be downloaded on multiple devices and is very user-friendly.

9. Hulu TV:

Hulu TV was launched as an app that lets you roam around with a portable cable TV, series, Movies, and Live TV in your pocket And based on these features, Hulu TV App is one of the safest ThopTV Alternatives you can use, without any safety-related concerns.

10. Plex TV:

Stream movies and TV shows, plus 200+ channels of live TV instantly Stream any of your favorite TV shows and live channels Without a subscription. Watch live TV and free movies anywhere, from any device with Plex.

Note: All the Best ThopTV Alternatives in this list have similar features as Thop TV and have been tried for a week and labeled as a suitable ThopTV Alternative.