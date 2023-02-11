Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser Talk: Interesting Hoax Action Drama

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda Launched Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty in lead roles, Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, Auto Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni in crucial roles. Bedurulanka 2012 Movie is Written & Directed by Clax and Produced by Loukya Entertainments, with Mani Sharma as the music director.

Vijay Deverakonda Launched Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser:

Launching the Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter post as Elated to launch the super fun #Bedurulanka2012Teaser ❤️ Best wishes to my hardworking brother @ActorKartikeya,@iamnehashetty & the entire team of #Bedurulanka2012 🤘🤗#Clax @Benny_Muppaneni #ManiSharma @Loukyaoffl

Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser Review:

Bedurulanka 2012 Teaser starts with the establishment of the Bedurulanka premise, a rural village. We see the term “Biggest Hoax” which is the theme of the film. We are then introduced to the characters of Kartikeya, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, and others. The Bedurulanka 2012 background score by Mani Sharma is equally compelling as well. It can be understood that Bedurulanka is a rural hoax that revolves around different sets of characters. The rural aesthetic and hoax narrative will be the mainstays.