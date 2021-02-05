Home News BCCI: 1097 Players Register for IPL Auction
Newssports

BCCI: 1097 Players Register for IPL Auction

By Theprimetalks

-

Bcci: 1097 players register for ipl auction

About 1,097 players have registered for this year’s IPL players auction. According to a BCCI press release, there are 814 Indians and 283 overseas players for the auction, which will take place in Chennai on February 18. The auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

The statement said, the player’s list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 associate players. There are 21 Indian capped players while there 186 capped internationals. There are 27 players from associate nations.

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players: Afghanistan (30), Australia (42), Bangladesh (5), England (21), Ireland (2), Nepal (8), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (29), Scotland (7), South Africa (38), Sri Lanka (31), UAE (9), USA (2), West Indies (56) and Zimbabwe (2).

RELATED ARTICLES

sports

India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google

Theprimetalks - 0
Google is celebrating the India National Cricket at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly called the Gabba. The Google search engine is showing virtual fireworks...
Read more
Technology

How to Watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without Subscription

Theprimetalks - 0
How to Watch IPL 2020: Dream 11 IPL is all set to begin from today, September 19. All the matches will telecast on Disney+...
Read more
News

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar brings Stadium-like Experience to users

Theprimetalks - 0
IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) commences today, September 19, Disney+ Hotstar has introduced...
Read more
sports

IPL 2020 in UAE from September 19 to November 10

Theprimetalks - 0
IPL 2020 in UAE: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be held from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),...
Read more
sports

IPL 2020 Schedule; Date and Time Table, Venues, Fixtures, Live Match

Theprimetalks - 0
Vivo IPL 2020 Schedule: The 13th season of Indian Premier League 2020 will kick off on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians...
Read more
sports

Ravi Shastri Reappointed Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

Theprimetalks - 0
Ravi Shastri Reappointed Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team: Now, from the latest update, it was known that Ravi Shastri has been appointed as...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.