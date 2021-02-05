Bcci: 1097 players register for ipl auction

About 1,097 players have registered for this year’s IPL players auction. According to a BCCI press release, there are 814 Indians and 283 overseas players for the auction, which will take place in Chennai on February 18. The auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

The statement said, the player’s list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 associate players. There are 21 Indian capped players while there 186 capped internationals. There are 27 players from associate nations.

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players: Afghanistan (30), Australia (42), Bangladesh (5), England (21), Ireland (2), Nepal (8), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (29), Scotland (7), South Africa (38), Sri Lanka (31), UAE (9), USA (2), West Indies (56) and Zimbabwe (2).