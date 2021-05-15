Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Start from 18 May

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration: The Indian version of the PUBG Mobile game known as Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration starting Live from May 18, 2021, on your Android Devices. Krafton has announced that fans who pre-register can grab exclusive items and special rewards that they will be able to use once the game becomes available for download.

The Battleground Mobile India developers took to social media platform Facebook and announced the date. They uploaded a teaser and wrote: “The wait is almost OVER! Are you ready? BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA goes LIVE with Pre-Registrations on 18.05.2021!.”

As per reports in the media, the game developer Krafton may launch the game in the month of June, although nothing has been confirmed by the company officially as yet. Considering the reports, if the game is launched in June, we could expect the pre-registrations to open at least a week or so before.

PUBG Mobile India was available on both Android and on iOS. Hence, if the company follows a similar trend, The Battlegrounds Mobile India would also be available on both platforms. Hence, we could expect the pre-registration to be available for both Android and iOS users.