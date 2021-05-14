Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Telugu Movie Starring Altaf Hassan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay, Lavanya Reddy, Bhadram, Sri Chandana, Sri Vardhan, Natraj and Directed by Ram Narayan has Direct-to-OTT Released on Zee5. Watch Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Full Movie Online in HD on ZEE5. Let’s See Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

OTT Movie: Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku

Cast: Altaf Hassan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay, Bhadram Lavanya Reddy, and others

Producers: Rama Krishna Veerapaneni and Satish Kumar

Directed by: Ram Narayan

Streaming on: ZEE5

Release Date: May 14, 2021.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Story:

Battala Ramaswamy (Altaf Hussain) falls in love at first sight when he sees Jayaprada (Shanti Rao) selling beads during his father’s funeral. Ramaswamy persuades the village elders to intermarry with Jayapradha. He then trades in clothes selling sarees. In that order, Jayaprada also has to marry Sudha (Lavanya Reddy), his younger sister. In the background of selling sarees, the people of the neighboring village forcibly marry another girl Siri (Satvika Jay) to Ramaswamy.

However What happened in the life of Battala Ramaswamy after his first marriage? Under what circumstances did Ramaswamy have to re-marry? Why did Ramaswamy have to have a third marriage after his second marriage? What problems did Ramaswamy face after his third marriage? Under what circumstances did Battala Ramaswamy die? Is Ramaswamy really dead? The movie for Battala Ramaswamy biopic is the answer to the questions. Streaming now on Zee5.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Review and Rating

Combining comedy and romantic elements, director Ram Narayan seems to lead the story like a nymph. It can be said that he has written the story nicely with a Telugu Nativity and a completely Telugu present. However, despite the possibility of turning the film into a completely romantic movie, the director seems to have missed that opportunity. Whatever point is chosen, it seems to be hesitant to turn it into a purely entertaining film.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Verdict:

Overall, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku is a comedy-drama, and emotions in a village background are sure to relieve your stress. Do watch the intense comedy-drama on the OTT platform Zee5 now.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Movie Rating: 3/5.