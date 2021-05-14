Watch battala ramaswamy biopikku full movie online on zee5

Watch Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Full Movie Online in HD Streaming on ZEE5 Starring Altaf Haasan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay, Bhadram, Lavanya Reddy and Directed by Ram Narayan, the film is bankrolled by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni and Satish Kumar. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku about Ramaswamy’s life turns into a roller-coaster ride after he marries three women due to unavoidable circumstances. While Ramaswamy loves all his wives equally, they refuse to get along.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Story:

Battala Ramaswamy (Altaf Hussain) falls in love at first sight when he sees Jayaprada (Shanti Rao) selling beads during his father’s funeral. Ramaswamy persuades the village elders to intermarry with Jayapradha. He then trades in clothes selling sarees. In that order, Jayaprada also has to marry Sudha (Lavanya Reddy), his younger sister. In the background of selling sarees, the people of the neighboring village forcibly marry another girl Siri (Satvika Jay) to Ramaswamy.

However What happened in the life of Battala Ramaswamy after his first marriage? Under what circumstances did Ramaswamy have to re-marry? Why did Ramaswamy have to have a third marriage after his second marriage? What problems did Ramaswamy face after his third marriage? Under what circumstances did Battala Ramaswamy die? Is Ramaswamy really dead? The movie for Battala Ramaswamy biopic is the answer to the questions. Streaming now on Zee5.

Overall, Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Full Movie is a comedy-drama, and emotions in a village background are sure to relieve your stress. Do watch the intense comedy-drama on the OTT platform Zee5 now.