Bank of Maharashtra New Branch inaugurated at Adilabad

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has inaugurated its New Branch at Mathura Compound, Cinema Road, Bhoktapur, Adilabad. Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik along with Zonal Manager, Hyderabad, BoM, Divesh Dinkar inaugurated the bank’s new premises.

The Bank of Maharashtra New Branch will provide all basic banking transactions and cater to the specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, according to a press release.

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) offers various unique products to its clientele based on their needs such as ATM-cum-debit card, secured internet banking, 24/7 customer care centre, and Mobile banking among others. Sikta Patnaik said that the new premises will be helpful for the people in the locality in fulfilling all their banking and financial needs.

Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone, Divesh Dinkar said that the branch will be a one-stop centre to meet all the banking needs of customers. “We will strive hard to enhance customer experience through this branch,” he said.