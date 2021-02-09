Bandra film festival launched by filmkaravan

Veteran, online distribution company FilmKaravan starts the new year with a very special project ‘Bandra Film Festival’, a digital film festival in collaboration with YouTube scheduled to kick start later this month with a slate of 50+ films from filmmakers across the country and across multiple genres, languages, and formats.

Along with helping filmmakers reach large audiences virtually and helping film aficionados access leading-edge cinema, Bandra Film Festival also helps viewers contribute funds to support the films and filmmakers of their choice. All donations will go towards supporting the chosen film & filmmakers through these challenging times.

To support this special endeavor, Bandra Film Festival is giving an initial donation to the participant filmmakers, as a token of appreciation for their incredible work. Speaking about the launch, Pooja Kohli Taneja, Artistic Director of Bandra Film Festival, stated, “For the past 15 years we have curated & distributed content. Many titles didn’t fit the requirements of the online platforms & went unnoticed. This gave us a reason & chance to create a new platform to amplify the undiscovered & forgotten gems from the past as well to showcase new talent emerging every day.”

The festival is opening with two stirring titles made by their absolutely brilliant filmmakers. Frozen, a true gem from the past directed by Shivajee Chandrabhushan starring Danny Denzongpa, Aamir Bashir & Yashpal Sharma, film is ‘A sombre journey of a family’s struggle in fighting against all odds when confronted by insurmountable hardships.’ Uss Paar, an offbeat touching film by Arati Kadav, starring Jackie Shroff & Ovi Dixit, is ‘The endearing story of a little girl’s unwavering efforts in sending across the mud to her idol maker father. With the help of a kind-hearted TT, will her efforts bear fruit?’