Tollywood Blockbuster producer Bandla Ganesh needs no introduction. More than an actor and producer, he’s famous as a ‘Pawan Kalyan fan’. Bandla Ganesh usually entertains movie lovers with his speeches at film events. If it’s a film starring Pawan Kalyan, then, there’s no stopping to Bandla Ganesh. Yet again, Bandla Ganesh Goosebumps Speech during the Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Event. Bandla Ganesh started his speech comparing Pawan Kalyan to God.

Just like how Annamayya, Kannappa, and Rama Dasu are great devotees of Lord Venkateshwara, Lord Siva, and Lord Sriram respectively, Bandla Ganesh claimed himself to be a great devotee of Pawan Kalyan. Not just that, Bandla Ganesh recollected an incident where one of his friends commented on Pawan Kalyan’s attitude. Bandla Ganesh recited Sanskrit Slokas and brought some mythological and historic references to praise Pawan Kalyan. Bandla Ganesh concluded his speech by saying, “My name is Bandla Ganesh and my God is Pawan Kalyan”.

Watch Bandla Ganesh Goosebumps Speech

Vakeel Saab Movie Cast Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and is being directed by Sriram Venu and produced by Dil Raju. Music by Thaman S. Vakeel Saab Movie hit the big screens on April 9.