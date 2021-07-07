Advertisement

Bandaru Dattatreya Appointed as Governor of Haryana, The state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Bandaru Dattatreya on his new appointment. The CM expressed his faith in the new Governor of Haryana and said that the state will prosper under his guidance.

In a Hindi tweet, ML Khattar said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Bandaru Dattatreya Ji on being appointed as the Governor of Haryana. We have a firm belief that under your proper guidance, the state and people of the state will be happier and more prosperous.” He will be replaced by Goa’s Forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar. Meanwhile, the current Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will take up the post in Tripura.

Bandaru Dattatreya, 74, was the minister of labour and employment under the BJP government, before becoming the governor of the hill state. Born on June 12, 1947, Bandaru Dattatreya was a science student who joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1965. He worked as a ‘pracharak’ from 1968 to 1989. He scored a big political milestone when he was elected to Lok Sabha from Secunderabad in 1991. He scored a hat-trick by retaining the Secunderabad seat.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee rewarded him by giving him again the minister of state portfolio. He held the post of urban development till 2001 and the railways from 2001 to 2003.