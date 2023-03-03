Balagam Movie Review and Rating (3/5), Hit or Flop Talk

Balagam movie story is all about human emotions in the rustic and Telangana rural backdrop and showcases the nuances of the culture, language, and traditions.

Advertisement

Balagam Movie starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles and Directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi, the film is backed by Dil Raju. The film hit the screens today (03-03-202), and Balagam Movie Review and Ratings got a positive talk from movie lovers and critics.

Advertisement

Balagam Movie Story:

Balagam movie story is all about human emotions in the rustic and Telangana rural backdrop. Meet Komurayya (Sudhakar Reddy), an elderly man residing in a quaint village of Telangana, who is known for his jolly nature and early morning greetings to everyone. He starts his day by working on his farm and taking care of his family, which includes two sons, Aillaya (Jayaram) and Mogilayya, and a daughter, Lakshmi (Roopa). But, the family dynamics have changed, and things aren’t the same anymore.

Komurayya’s grandson, Saayilu (Priyadarshi), is a bright young lad, but he is also self-centered and decides to get married to clear his debts. Unfortunately, fate had something else in store for the family, and Komurayya passes away just before the engagement. His death leads to a series of events that forces the family members to confront their past and deal with some uncomfortable truths.

During the family’s pinda ritual, which is attended by the entire village, they realize that Komurayya’s soul is still unsatisfied and the crows don’t eat the offerings, indicating that something is amiss. The family must now work together to figure out what is bothering Komurayya’s soul and find a way to free him. Will the family be able to resolve their differences and help Komurayya find peace? Only time will tell. Watch the film to know the answers.

Balagam Movie Review:

Balagam movie feels inspired by the 2015 Kannada film, Thithi. The core point is the same but is beautifully woven with the rituals, lifestyle, beliefs, native culture, and traditions of Telangana. Firstly, the actor-turned-director Venu Yeldandi should be appreciated for coming up with a family-based story and doing a fantastic job on his debut. His intention behind exploring the emotions and ego clashes between the family members is good and he executed the same in the film without any unwanted deviations.

Right from the beginning, the film captures the audience’s attention and immerses them in the lives of different individuals residing in the village. The characters portrayed in the film are relatable and can be found in any rural setting, ranging from sensible to absurd, and spanning across all age groups, from children to the elderly.

The director’s ability to use the death of an elder family member and a ritual involving a crow to evoke a range of emotions, including humor, sadness, and various other sentiments, is praiseworthy. The movie aptly portrays the complexities of human relationships and the different facets of human emotions.

With an impeccable narrative that beautifully incorporates the art and traditions of rural Telangana, the movie delivers a genuine and uncomplicated depiction of the significance of familial relationships and the daily existence in a village. It is a heartwarming drama that portrays the essence of the rural community with honesty and sincerity.

Balagam Movie Verdict:

Balagam movie is an honest attempt and thought-provoking tale that encourages viewers to think beyond their own experiences and empathize with those living in different circumstances. Feels like a trip to a village. The filmmakers have done an excellent job of capturing the essence of rural life in Telangana, showcasing the nuances of the culture, language, and traditions. Through the characters’ experiences, the audience gains a better understanding of the challenges faced by those living in rural areas.

Balagam Movie Rating – 3/5.