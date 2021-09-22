MLA Bajireddy Govardhan takes charge as TSRTC Chairman

Mla bajireddy govardhan takes charge as tsrtc chairman at bus bhavan
The Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan took charge as the new Chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) at Bus Bhavan here on Monday. MLC K. Kavitha, R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MP Suresh Reddy, PUC Chairman Jeevan Reddy, and other elected public representatives participated in the program.

Addressing the occasion, MLC K Kavitha on behalf of the Nizamabad people, thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving state-level prominence by appointing Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan as the TSRTC Chairman.

“Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and leadership of Bajireddy Govardhan, I am sure TSRTC will deliver quality services to people, besides driving on the development path,” said MLC K Kavitha.

