Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings open now in Hyderabad

Now, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter Bookings open in Hyderabad With the aim of providing a seamless and convenient transactional experience to customers, the Bajaj company has facilitated exclusive online booking on chetak.com on payment of Rs 2,000. Bajaj Auto had previously opened booking slots for its Electric Scooter in Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysuru, Mangalore, Aurangabad, and Chennai.

The Bajaj Auto company said, the Chetak electric scooter needs minimal maintenance with a service interval of 12,000 kilometers or one year and a battery warranty of three years or 50,000 kilometers. The Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter is available in four colors – Indigo Metallic, Velutto Rosso, Brooklyn Black, and Hazelnut. It has been introduced at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 1,44,175.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter:

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto said, “Chetak has already seen astounding success in prominent cities across India. In every city, there has been a phenomenal response, which makes us confident in branching out to Hyderabad. The first shipments of Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter against bookings will begin in October 2021.”