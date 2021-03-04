Home Entertainment Badekkila Pradeep is The Man Behind the Voice of Kannada Bigg Boss
Badekkila Pradeep is The Man Behind the Voice of Kannada Bigg Boss

The Man Behind the Voice of Bigg Boss Kannada is Badekkila Pradeep.

Now everyone is curious to know who is the real man behind the voice of Bigg Boss since its premiere on Kannada television. Well, he is none other than the Kannada television’s very own voice-over artist Badekkila Pradeep. Pradeep has been associated with the show ever since the very first season of Bigg Boss Kannada premiered and has managed to create an enigma in the minds of the viewers.

Be it the narration of a task or a simple announcement in the Bigg Boss house, the voice has the power of getting things back on track. A journalist by profession, Badekkila Pradeep started his career in a leading Kannada news channel. Although he would cover news stories, Badekkila Pradeep used to give voice-overs, which gradually opened the doors for him to be a full-fledged voice-over artist.

Meet badekkila pradeep is the man behind the voice of kannada bigg boss (2)

Bigg Boss is the Kannada version of the reality TV show which is broadcast in India through Colors Kannada Channel. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India, which owns the global format of Big Brother. Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep was roped in to host the reality show from the first season of Bigg boss.

