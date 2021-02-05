Home Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his distinct look in ‘Anek’
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his distinct look in ‘Anek’

By Theprimetalks

Ayushmann khurrana opens up on his distinct look in ‘anek’

National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates once again with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in the upcoming film Anek, and his slit eyebrow in the first look stills has generated widespread interest among fans. The actor says the idea was to create a distinct look.

Opening about his character Joshua in the film, he said: “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known to be Bollywood’s Mr. Disruptor for his unconventional roles, says he has found support within the industry to take risks while portraying unusual roles. “I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my characters and how they will look on screen,” Ayushmann Khurrana noted, adding: “I always make these mental notes and discuss them.”

He falls back on recent instances to make his point. “In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for instance, my character wears a nose ring. I had bounced this idea off (director) Hitesh (Kewalya) and (producer) Anand Rai sir. I am glad they took this input. Similarly, Shoojit (Sircar) sir was happy with the idea that I would have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo,” he recalled.

Ayushmann Khurrana liked to be an “active voice” when he teams up with someone. “(I love) Discussing everything under the sun about my character and the film. I feel invested if I openly speak my mind and thankfully I have always had filmmakers who have appreciated what I bring to the table,” he said.

The actor also has Anubhuti Kashyap’s comedy-drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh coming up. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor with him.

