Axis bank wearable contactless payment devices launched at ₹750

Axis Bank became the first bank in India to launch its own range of wearable contactless payment devices. Dubbed as ‘Wear N Pay’, these wearable devices are directly linked to the customers’ bank account and function like a regular debit card. India’s third-largest private lender joined hands with Thales and Tappy Technologies to design these affordable wearable products, exclusively available on the Mastercard platform.

The Axis bank said the devices come in accessories such as a band, key chain, and watch loop that factor in practical usage. It is priced at Rs 750. According to Axis bank, the wearables are directly linked to the customers’ bank account and function like a regular debit card. The Axis bank said one only needs to wave at a point-of-sale (POS) machine for transactions up to Rs 5,000, beyond which a PIN is required to complete the transaction. The Axis bank said the program includes a 10% cashback, offers across dining partners and fraud liability cover up to 100% of the purchase limit.

“This allows purchases to be done at any merchant who accepts contactless transactions. Wear N Pay devices can be purchased via phone banking or at any Axis Bank branch. Non-customers can also enjoy Wear N Pay devices by opening an account either online through Video KYC or by visiting their nearest Axis Bank branch,” it added.