Avika Gor Bikini Show In Maldives Vacation Too Hot to Handle

After losing oodles of weight, Avika Gor became a fashionista giving major style goals to her fans. Her recent Maldives trip showed her flaunting her svelte figure in several stylish bikinis. Actress Avika Gor Bikini Show In Maldives pictures and videos posted from the dreamy holiday destination. Avika Gor turned up the heat in the floral swimsuit and blue ruffles two-piece in particular. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Milind Chandwani of Roadies 17 fame.

Avika Gor Bikini Show In Maldives Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika Gor’s captivating images of taking a dip inside water have left netizens stunned and in complete awe of her beauty. Even her beau, Milind shared a moment of them enjoying a scrumptious candlelight dinner together.