AVD Cinemas at Mahbubnagar All set to Open on 24th September

AVD Cinemas Multiplex owned by Vijay Deverakonda and Asian Cinemas will open its doors on September 24th with the new release Love Story.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda announced AVD Cinemas Multiplex at Mahbubnagar will be inaugurated on September 24th with the new release Love Story Film. The swanky luxurious multiplex AVD Cinemas owned by Vijay Deverakonda and Asian Cinemas, Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a video, announcing the news of AVD Cinemas at Mahbubnagar.

Advertisement

“From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema. I share with you all, (AVD) Asian Vijay Deverakonda Cinemas. The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th, 2021,” The actor said that he is proud to own a theatre in the hometown of his parents. He appealed to the people of Mahabubnagar to enjoy the luxurious movie-watching experience at AVD Cinemas.

Vijay Deverakonda also felt happy because Shekhar Kammula’s movie will be the first film playing in his theatre. Coincidentally, Vijay Deverakonda’s first recognizable role was also in Shekhar’s film (Life is Beautiful).

Vijay Deverakonda about Launch of AVD Cinemas at Mahbubnagar:

Vijay Deverakonda will not be able to attend the AVD Cinemas opening ceremony event due to his Liger’s Movie shooting schedule in Goa. But he hoped everyone goes to the theatre and gets an exhilarating movie-watching experience.