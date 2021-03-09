Home News ASUS TUF Dash F15 with 11th Gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, up to...
ASUS TUF Dash F15 with 11th Gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, up to 240Hz display, up to GeForce RTX 3070 GPU launched in India

By Theprimetalks

The ASUS TUF series of gaming laptops are well known for the strong build and good price-to-performance ratio. The company just announced the TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop in India, featuring an 11th gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, high refresh display options up to 240Hz and more.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop has a lighter and thinner design when compared to typical TUF series laptops, measuring in at 19.9mm thin and weighing about 2kg. It comes in two colours – Moonlight White and Eclipse Gray, and it still is certified for the MIL-STD-810H military standards.

The display can be configured with up to 240Hz IPS-level panel that features a colour gamut of 100% sRGB. It is bordered by narrow 6.2 mm bezels and the panel supports Adaptive-Sync technology. Battery life is rated at 16.6 hours of continuous video playback and it supports both fast-charging and Type-C charging at up to 100W.

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop starts at Rs. 1,39,990 for the Eclipse Grey colour and Rs. 1,40,990 for the Moonlight White colour. The laptops will be available for purchase by the end of March on online e-commerce stores along with offline stores.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 specifications 

Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM
Operating system Windows 10 Home
Display IPS FHD, 240Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive sync (or) IPS FHD, 144Hz
Memory DDR4-3200MHz
1 on board support up to 8GB, 1 SO-DIMM support up to 32GB
Storage Up to 2 x M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 1TB
Keyboard 1.7mm travel distance/Bolt-blue backlight
Audio 2 speakers, DTSX: Ultra
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX + Bluetooth 5.2
I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Support USB4.0, Display port 1.4a, PD3.0)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A)
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
1 x Kensington lock
1 x RJ45
Battery 76 Wh
Power Supply 200W power adapter
Support for 100W PD Charging
Size 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
Weight 2 kg

 

