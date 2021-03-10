ASUS just introduced the ROG Phone 5, the company’s latest gaming smartphone in India, as it had promised. It packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung’s E4 AMOLED HDR display with 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, is one of the first phones to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC in India with up to 18GB of RAM.

The internal structure has been completely re-engineered to place the PCB in the middle of the device and away from your fingers. It has reshaped vapour chamber and extensive graphite sheets for much better and more even heat dissipation compared to the last generation ROG Phone 3. It has Haptic Audio that offers 2-Zone customizable immersive haptic feedback in any game.

There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. ASUS ROG Phone 5 features a 64-megapixel rear camera along with a 13-megapixel 125° ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 24-megapixel camera on the front. The AirTrigger 5 control system has been massively improved with more sensors (from 7 to 9) for higher accuracy/sensitivity, better positioning (closer to the edge for smaller hands), more buttons and plenty of new motion-sensing inputs.

It brings back the 3.5mm audio jack with ESS SABRE ES9280AC Pro DAC with HyperStream II QUAD DAC technology and a built-in Class G ESS Sabre Headphone amplifier, delivering a best-in-class signal-to-noise of 130 dB. Together with a patented Time Domain Jitter Eliminator, it can also reach an unprecedented Dynamic Range of up to 122dB. It has two symmetrical 7-magnet 12×16 Super Linear Speakers that are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers.

It still has quad noise-cancelling microphones, features a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with MMT battery technology and up to 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes and is also up to 7°C cooler during charging compared to the ROG Phone. The ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with ROG Vision Color PMOLED display and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate version comes with ROG Vision monochrome PMOLED display.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Specifications:

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 111% DCI-P3, sRGB : 150.89%, Delta E average <1%; Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1, 10-bit HDR, 5 nits to 800nits @ APL100 + HBM or 1200nits @ APL1, , Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 13MP 125˚ ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 8k video at 30 fps, 4k at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps

24MP front-facing camera with 0.9µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro with HyperStream II QUAD DAC architecture, Dual 7-magnet Linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX & Dirac HD Sound, Powered by dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 Mono AMP, Quad microphones with OZO Noise Reduction Technology

In-display fingerprint sensor, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press detection

Dimensions: 172.8×77.2×10.29mm; Weight: 238g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 in Phantom Black and Storm White colours is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs. 57,999. The ROG Phone 5 Pro in Phantom Black colour with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 69,999 and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in Storm White colour with 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 79,999. It will be available from Flipkart starting from April 15th.