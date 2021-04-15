Asus ROG Phone 5 Pre-Orders Go Live at India on Flipkart starting at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. Shipping will start later this month and might vary depending on the location. The phone was announced last month. The ROG Phone 5 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version will be available to pre-order soon in the country priced at Rs. 57,999, said ASUS. However, the company did not say when the ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate version will be available in the country.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Specifications: 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 111% DCI-P3, sRGB : 150.89%, Delta E average <1%; Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1, 10-bit HDR, 5 nits to 800nits @ APL100 + HBM or 1200nits @ APL1, , Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 13MP 125˚ ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 8k video at 30 fps, 4k at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps

24MP front-facing camera with 0.9µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro with HyperStream II QUAD DAC architecture, Dual 7-magnet Linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX & Dirac HD Sound, Powered by dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 Mono AMP, Quad microphones with OZO Noise Reduction Technology

In-display fingerprint sensor, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press detection

Dimensions: 172.8×77.2×10.29mm; Weight: 238g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter. ASUS ROG Phone 5 Pre-orders and Price in India: Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 57,999. It is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options. ASUS ROG Phone 5 Pre-orders now available in India via Flipkart starting at 12 pm (noon) from April 15.