Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser: Meet Vishwak Sen as Arjun Kumar Allam

The makers Released Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser, in which young hero Vishwak Sen is seen making an emotional request says he is getting aged and is unable to find a bride. So, he requests the audience to help him out in his ‘mission’. Vishwak Sen’s name in the flick is Arjun Kumar Allam and he is playing a role of a regular office-goer. Tipped to be a romantic drama.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam movie is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta. Ravi Kiran has provided the script for this film. Bapineedu and Sudheer Edara are bankrolling Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam on the SVCC Digital banner. It’s a BVSN Prasad presentation.

Watch Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser: