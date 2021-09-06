Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser: Meet Vishwak Sen as Arjun Kumar Allam

Meet Arjun Kumar Allam in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Movie

By
Theprimetalks
-
Ashoka vanamlo arjuna kalyanam teaser
Advertisement

The makers Released Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser, in which young hero Vishwak Sen is seen making an emotional request says he is getting aged and is unable to find a bride. So, he requests the audience to help him out in his ‘mission’. Vishwak Sen’s name in the flick is Arjun Kumar Allam and he is playing a role of a regular office-goer. Tipped to be a romantic drama.

Advertisement

Ashoka vanamlo arjuna kalyanam teaser

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam movie is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta. Ravi Kiran has provided the script for this film. Bapineedu and Sudheer Edara are bankrolling Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam on the SVCC Digital banner. It’s a BVSN Prasad presentation.

Watch Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Teaser:

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here