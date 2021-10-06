Veteran actor arvind trivedi passes away at 82

Veteran Actor Arvind Trivedi Passes Away due to a heart attack and is best known for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show Ramayan.

Veteran Actor Arvind Trivedi Passes Away on late Tuesday, October 5, 2021 evening following a heart attack. Arvind Trivedi is best known for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show Ramayan. According to the actor’s nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, the actor had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 10 pm at his residence here in suburban Kandivali.

“He had a lot of age-related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10.30 pm,” Kaustubh Trivedi said. His last rites were held at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground, Suburban Kandivali, on Wednesday morning.

Actor Arvind Trivedi Passes Away:

Mr. Narendra Modi tweeted, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble”.